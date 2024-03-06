Court rejects bid to block Chicago ballot measure that would tax real estate for homeless services
By KATHLEEN FOODY
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago voters will get the chance this month to decide on a ballot measure that would levy a one-time tax hike on luxury properties to pay for services for homeless people, according to a panel of Illinois appeals court judges. The decision issued Wednesday overturns a Cook County judge’s Feb. 23 rejection of the measure challenged by real estate and business groups. The proposal would raise the city’s real estate transfer tax on properties valued at more than $1 million. Supporters estimate it would generate $100 million annually for homeless services. Illinois’ primary is March 19 but early voting is already underway.