County exec sues New York over an order to rescind his ban on transgender female athletes

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican official in New York City’s suburbs who prohibited transgender athletes from participating in girls and women’s sports competitions has asked a federal court to affirm that he has the power to implement the ban. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the “cease and desist” letter issued by state Attorney General Letitia James violates the U.S. Constitution’s “equal protection” clause. The Republican argues that forcing him to rescind his Feb. 22 executive order denies “biological females’ right to equal opportunities in athletics” as well as their “right to a safe playing field” by exposing them to increased risk of injury competing against transgender women.

