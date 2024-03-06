China accuses US of devising tactics to suppress China despite improvement in relations

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister is accusing the U.S. of devising tactics to suppress China’s rise and he has criticized the Biden administration for adding more Chinese companies to its sanctions lists. Wang Yi said Thursday that relations with the U.S. have improved since Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden met in November, but that America has not fulfilled its promises. He spoke to the media during an annual meeting of China’s legislature. China had been expected to name a new foreign minister during the weeklong meeting of the National People’s Congress, but it appears to sticking with Wang. He is a 70-year-old veteran diplomat who has earned Xi’s trust.

