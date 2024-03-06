Caucus chaos makes Utah last state to report Super Tuesday results

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A decision by the Utah Republican Party to select its presidential nominee through caucus meetings instead of a traditional primary left many voters confused and frustrated as the nation waited until just after midnight for the state to unveil its results. Utah’s Republican leaders are facing stiff blowback Wednesday after long lines and technology issues at some of the 2,300 neighborhood caucus locations has made Utah the last of the 15 Super Tuesday states to release voting numbers. Utah Republican Party Chairman Robert Axson is downplaying the problems as “ill-timed curveballs.” But voters such as Richard Preiss are calling the caucus “a failure.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.