Canada reaches settlement with Canadian detained in China for nearly three years
By ROB GILLIES
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government has reached a settlement with one of two Canadians who were detained in China for nearly three years on national security charges during a diplomatic fight between the two countries. A lawyer for Michael Spavor confirmed Wednesday that a resolution has been reached, without giving any details. The Globe and Mail newspaper reported earlier Wednesday that Spavor reached a mediated settlement worth $4.4 million. The Canadian government has long maintained that Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were held to pressure Canada to release a senior executive of Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies, who had been detained in December 2018 at the request of U.S. authorities who wanted her to face charges in America.