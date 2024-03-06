Bulgaria’s prime minister resigns as planned, part of a power-sharing agreement

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian lawmakers have unanimously approved the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov, which he submitted as part of a power-sharing agreement between the two main political parties in the coalition government. The center-right GERB party which won last April’s general election and the runner-up, the reformist coalition led by “We Continue the Change”, agreed that each would hold the top job for nine months at a time. Now, Denkov of the reformist coalition is expected to be replaced by GERB’s Maria Gabriel, a former European Commissioner, who served as deputy head of government and foreign minister.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.