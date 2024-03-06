Activists and members of Serbia’s LGBTQ+ community protest reported police harassment

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Rights activists and members of LGBTQ+ community in Serbia have held a protest following a reported case of police harassment of a young gay men and a bisexual woman. The protest in Serbia’s capital Belgrade was called after police rejected a complaint against the officers accused of abusing and sexually humiliating the two during a raid of their flat in mid-February, said the organizers. Police have said they found drugs in the flat during the raid of the flat and will look into the allegations against their officers. The case was also referred to the prosecutor’s office for an investigation.

