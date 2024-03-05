Turkey detains 7 more people for allegedly selling information to Israel’s spy agency

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained seven more people suspected of selling information to the Israeli spy agency Mossad, the latest in a wave of such arrests in Turkey. The Turkish interior minister said on Tuesday in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the suspects were taken into custody during simultaneous raids in Istanbul. The raids were a joint operation with Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization. The minister said the detained are suspected of collecting data on individuals and companies in Turkey and selling it to the Israeli intelligence agency. It wasn’t immediately known if any charges were raised and authorities provided no additional information.

