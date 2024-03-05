Top EU officials propose plans to boost bloc’s defense in the face of Russian threats

BRUSSELS (AP) — Top European Union officials have outlined ambitious plans to boost its defense industry at an unprecedented pace as the bloc seeks to respond to the threat posed by Russia’s war on Ukraine and a trans-Atlantic partner that could be wavering on its commitments to Europe. The plans were presented on Tuesday in Brussels. For decades, EU nations have slumbered under the protective nuclear cover of the United States through the NATO alliance while their defense spending and crisis preparedness withered. A first warning under Donald Trump’s presidency highlighted a lack of coordination and supplies that would be needed if European nations would ever have to defend themselves without Washington’s help.

