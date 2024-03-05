Thousands of voters in Alabama district drawn to boost Black political power got wrong information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — About 6,000 voters in a new congressional district formed to boost Black representation received postcards with incorrect voting information ahead of Tuesday’s primary election. Montgomery County voters received postcards listing the incorrect congressional district after the county’s election software misidentified people living in the 2nd Congressional District as living in the 7th. The county now falls under the 2nd District after a federal court drew new congressional lines in November. That was in response to a Supreme Court ruling that the state had illegally diluted the voting power of Black residents.

By CHRISTINE FERNANDO and KIM CHANDLER Associated Press

