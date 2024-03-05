North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore wins Republican 14th US House District nomination

North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore has won the Republican nomination for the 14th U.S. House District in North Carolina. Moore’s fellow Republican lawmakers drew the district to help the Kings Mountain lawyer get to Washington. The district is one of three expected to flip from Democrats to Republicans in the November election after the North Carolina General Assembly redrew districts fashioned by judges for the 2022 elections. North Carolina’s current U.S. House delegation comprises seven Democrats and seven Republicans. The 14th District includes portions of Charlotte and points west to the foothills.

