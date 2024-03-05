Lazio fan arrested for Hitler salute as supporters sing fascist songs in Munich beer hall

MUNICH (AP) — One Italian fan among about 100 Lazio supporters who sang fascist songs in the beer hall where Adolf Hitler founded the Nazi party has been arrested and fined for giving a Hitler salute. Munich police spokesman Michael Marienwald says an 18-year-old from Italy was issued a four-figure sum after police were called to the Hofbräuhaus beer hall late Monday. Marienwald says the police are looking at further action against more individuals after a large group of Lazio fans were filmed in the beer hall singing about the Blackshirts, the paramilitary wing of Italy’s National Fascist Party.

