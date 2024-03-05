King Charles’ diagnosis throws UK’s long cancer treatment waiting times into sharp relief

LONDON (AP) — Waiting times to diagnose and treat cancer across the U.K. have worsened in recent years and are at near record highs. Experts say too many cancers are diagnosed too late, and survival for common cancers in the U.K. consistently lags behind countries with similar universal health care systems. Palace officials’ recent announcement that King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer has put a sharp focus on the issue. The 76-year-old monarch’s decision to openly share his cancer diagnosis was widely praised. But many couldn’t help comparing the swift treatment Charles received with how ordinary Britons fare at public hospitals. Experts say years of under-investment and staff shortages must be tackled.

