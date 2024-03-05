Georgia pushes group to sanction prosecutors as Fani Willis faces removal from Trump case

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia commission to discipline and remove prosecutors needs only Gov. Brian Kemp’s approval before it can begin operations. Democrats warn it’s a partisan weapon aimed at disrupting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ prosecution of former President Donald Trump. The Republican governor signed legislation last year creating the Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission. But it was unable to begin operating after the state Supreme Court in November refused to approve rules governing its conduct. Tuesday’s measure removes the requirement for Supreme Court approval. The commission is likely to face renewed legal challenges. Four district attorneys dropped their previous lawsuit challenging the commission after the Supreme Court set it aside.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.