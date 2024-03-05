Gang rape of a tourist in India highlights its struggle to curb sexual violence against women

NEW DELHI (AP) — Police in India have arrested three men in the alleged gang rape of a foreign tourist, in a case that has highlighted the country’s long-standing problem of sexual violence against women. The assault on the Spanish woman took place Friday in a forest in eastern Jharkhand state where she and her husband were camping on their way to neighboring Nepal. More than 30,000 rape cases were recorded by police in 2022. The real figure is believed to be far higher due to the stigma surrounding sexual violence and victims’ lack of faith in police. Despite stringent laws, women’s rights activists say the government is not doing enough to protect women and punish attackers.

