Ex-Honduran president defends himself at New York drug trafficking trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández took the witness stand in his defense at his New York trial, denying that he teamed up with drug dealers to protect them in return for millions of dollars in bribes. His testimony in Manhattan federal court came after several days of testimony by drug cartel traffickers who are hoping to earn leniency from long prison sentences in exchange for their cooperation. Prosecutors say Hernandez used his Central American nation’s military and police to help drug dealers move cocaine through the country on its way to America. Hernandez denied helping them or accepting bribes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.