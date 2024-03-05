Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Dartmouth men’s basketball team votes to unionize, though steps remain before forming labor union

By
Published 10:19 am

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — The Dartmouth men’s basketball team has voted to unionize, taking an unprecedented step toward forming the first-ever labor union for college athletes. In a campus election supervised by the National Labor Relations Board, the players voted 13-2 to join Service Employees International Union Local 560, which already represents some Dartmouth workers. The school can still appeal to the NLRB and the federal courts. That could delay negotiations over a collective bargaining agreement until long after the current members of the basketball team have graduated.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content