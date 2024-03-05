Court rules Florida’s ‘stop woke’ law restricting business diversity training is unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that a Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that limits diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces is unconstitutional. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Florida federal judge’s August 2022 ruling that the so-called “Stop WOKE” act violates the First Amendment as it applies to businesses. The governor’s office Tuesday was considering options for a further appeal. The law prohibits teaching or business practices that contend members of one ethnic group are inherently racist and should feel guilt for past actions. It also bars the notion that a person’s status as privileged or oppressed is necessarily determined by their race or gender.

