Chopin lovers can’t meet their hero, but this pianist got to do the next best thing

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The winner of the 2nd Frederic Chopin Competition on Period Instruments all but traveled through time to commune with the Romantic-era piano virtuoso and composer on the day marked as his birthday. Eric Guo gave one concert on a 19th century instrument in Chopin’s birthplace, and another, in Warsaw, using an instrument that once belonged to the composer. The 21-year-old Canadian said pianos of the period, which were lighter-built and softer than modern instruments, reveal subtleties in the music that can be lost when performing on modern pianos. Guo was invited to give the special performances to mark Chopin’s 214th birthday after winning the second Frederic Chopin Competition on Period Instruments.

