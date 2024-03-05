Caitlin Clark’s record-setting game draws top women’s basketball regular-season TV rating since 1999

Fox Sports says Caitlin Clark’s record-setting game for Iowa against Ohio State on Sunday attracted more than 4 million television viewers at its peak and was the most watched women’s regular-season basketball game since 1999. Clark scored 35 points and passed Pete Maravich as the NCAA Division I overall career scoring leader during the Hawkeyes’ 93-83 win. Average viewership was 3.39 million and reached a high of 4.42 million late in the second half. Clark set the record with two free throws just before halftime. The game attracted more eyeballs than the Golden State Warriors-Boston Celtics game on ABC.

