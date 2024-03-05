A new Holocaust Museum shows how three-quarters of Dutch Jews were deported and killed

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Netherlands’ National Holocaust Museum opens on Sunday. It tells the story of Dutch victims of the Holocaust. About 102,000 Jews were deported from the Netherlands and murdered in Nazi death camps. Three-quarters of the prewar Dutch Jews were among the six million Jews murdered by the Nazis. That’s the largest proportion of any country in Europe. The museum opens against a backdrop of Israel’s devastating attacks on Gaza that followed the deadly incursions by Hamas in southern Israel on Oct. 7. The museum doesn’t shy away from the atrocities of the Holocaust but also focuses on the small mementos of lives lost.

