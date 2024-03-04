UN rights chief urges end to ‘repression’ of independent voices in Russia after Navalny’s death

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. human rights chief has called for a quick end to the “repression of independent voices” in Russia and expressed concerns about the “persecution” of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last month. Volker Türk lamented dozens of conflicts around the world, widespread violations of human rights law that have impacted millions, and displacements caused by war — which could escalate in places like the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and Sudan. He told the Human Rights Council on Monday: “Rarely has humanity faced so many rapidly spiraling crises.”

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.