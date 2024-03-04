The latest shake-up in Ohio’s topsy-turvy congressional primary eases minds within the GOP
By JULIE CARR SMYTH
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — This weekend’s suspension of a troubled congressional campaign in Ohio has eased the minds of establishment Republicans hopeful they can flip a Democratic seat this fall by defeating the longest-serving woman in Congress. J.R. Majewski paused his campaign Saturday in the race for Ohio’s 9th Congressional District. It marked the latest turn in a rollercoaster of a GOP primary for the seat held by U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, among the year’s most vulnerable Democrats. The National Republican Congressional Committee said Majewski’s decision would allow the party to “unite and focus” on Kaptur’s defeat. Three others remain in the race.