Teenager dead, 4 other people wounded in shooting at Philadelphia bus stop, police say

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a teenager was killed and four other people have been wounded in a shooting at a north Philadelphia bus stop. The city’s police commissioner, Kevin Bethel, said about 15 to 20 students were at a bus stop Monday afternoon when two people walked up and opened fire. Police said one 17-year-old was pronounced dead at a hospital with several gunshot wounds. Authorities said Two 15-year-olds had graze wounds and a 49-year-old woman and a 71-year-old woman on the bus were hit. All four of the wounded were reported in stable condition.

