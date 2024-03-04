Nebraska’s Legislature and executive branches stake competing claims on state agency oversight

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Legislature has found itself locked in a battle with Republican Gov. Jim Pillen’s administration over who is in charge of making sure state agencies follow the law. The tug of war began last year when state Attorney General Mike Hilgers wrote an opinion questioning the legality of legislatively appointed inspectors general overseeing the state’s prison and child welfare system. Those agencies have since then blocked the inspectors general and state ombudsman from seeing reports, case files and facilities. Several lawmakers have introduced a bevy of bills to reassert the Legislature’s oversight of state agencies.

