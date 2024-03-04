Germany and Russia spar over a leaked audio on missiles for Ukraine. Berlin promises to investigate
By KATIE MARIE DAVIES and KIRSTEN GRIESHABER
Associated Press
BERLIN (AP) — The German government has vehemently rejected allegations that Russia’s leak of a conversation by high-ranking German military officers was an indication Berlin was preparing for war against Russia. The government is at the same time trying to contain the domestic fallout from the leak and promising a quick investigation. A German government spokesman said on Monday that such allegations were absurd, while Russia’s foreign ministry implied the audio proved Germany’s intentions. The 38-minute recording features military officers discussing in German how Taurus long-range cruise missiles could be used by Kyiv against invading Russian forces. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said delivering these weapons to Ukraine is not an option.