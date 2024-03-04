James Crumbley is up next as 2nd parent to stand trial in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A man who purchased a gun with his son four days before the teen used that weapon in a mass school shooting in Michigan is headed to trial on involuntary manslaughter charges. Jury selection starts Tuesday. James Crumbley is accused of failing to take steps that could have prevented the deaths of four students at Oxford High School in 2021. He’s not accused of knowing what Ethan Crumbley had planned that day. But prosecutors say his “gross negligence” was a cause of the violence. They say the gun wasn’t properly secured and that the boy’s mental health needs were ignored. Jennifer Crumbley was convicted in February. Ethan Crumbley is serving a life prison sentence.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.