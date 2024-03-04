Hard-liners dominate Iran parliamentary vote that saw a record-low turnout and boycott calls

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian hard-line politicians dominated the country’s vote for parliament. However, the election Friday also saw a record-low turnout. It remains unclear if turnout was depressed by voter apathy or an active desire to send a message to Iran’s theocracy, though some in the country pushed for a boycott, including imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi. The vote, whose results took days to announce and were released Monday, was the first since the 2022 mass protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, after being arrested over allegedly not wearing her required hijab to the liking of authorities.

By The Associated Press

