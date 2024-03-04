French lawmakers gather for a historic vote that will make abortion a constitutional right

PARIS (AP) — A bill to enshrine a woman’s right to an abortion in the French constitution goes to a historic vote on Monday, as lawmakers gather for a joint session of parliament at the Palace of Versailles. The measure was promised by President Emmanuel Macron following a rollback of abortion rights in court rulings in the United States. Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, have already adopted a bill to amend Article 34 of the French Constitution to specify a woman’s right to an abortion is guaranteed. The measure goes before the joint session for its expected approval by a three-fifths majority.

By BARBARA SURK and NICOLAS GARRIGA Associated Press

