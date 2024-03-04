Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Democrats are targeting US Senate race in Texas as voters pick who will take on GOP’s Ted Cruz

By
Published 10:35 pm

By PAUL J. WEBER and SEAN MURPHY
Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democrats in search of flipping a U.S. Senate seat are watching Texas closely on Super Tuesday to see who voters nominate against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. A field of underdog underdog Democratic challengers have cast Cruz as vulnerable entering Tuesday’s primary elections after Cruz prevailed by only a a narrow margin of victory in 2018. Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez have drawn most of the attention in a primary that again finds Texas Democrats in pursuit of a breakthrough candidate. No Democrat has won a statewide office in Texas in 30 years, the longest losing streak of its kind in the U.S.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content