Congressional leaders invite prime minister of Japan to address Congress in April

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional leaders have invited the prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, to address a joint meeting of Congress on April 11. The leaders in their invitation say the relationship between the U.S. and Japan has proven to be a force for good and a catalyst for prosperity. Joint meetings are typically held to hear an address from foreign dignitaries. House Speaker Mike Johnson says the invitation is “laying the foundation for collaboration in the years to come.” While Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the visit would “build on the strength of decades of cooperation.”

