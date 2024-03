Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce honored with bobblehead giveaway at Cavs game

CLEVELAND (AP) — Taylor Swift’s boyfriend has taken shaking it off to another level. Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who began dating the pop music superstar during this past season, will be honored Tuesday night with a bobblehead giveaway when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Boston Celtics. The collectible is a tiny version of Kelce and his older brother, Jason, who recently retired from the Philadelphia Eagles. The brothers are Cleveland natives and have long supported their hometown Cavs, who are in turn paying tribute to the local football stars. The miniature Kelces are decked out in blue Cavs jerseys — Travis in his familiar No. 87, Jason in No. 62.

