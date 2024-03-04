A look at Taurus missiles, the weapon at the heart of a leaked audio and Russian-German tensions

BERLIN (AP) — On the day that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was laid to rest in Moscow, Russian state media leaked an audio recording of German military officers discussing the hypothetical use of Taurus long-range missiles in Ukraine. The conversation on a sensitive subject was never meant to be public. The leak embarrassed Germany and raised concerns about the security of its communications. A furious Moscow leveled threats in response. The stealth missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers (310 miles). They would help Ukraine put pressure on Russia in the Black Sea and elsewhere.

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER, VANESSA GERA and STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.