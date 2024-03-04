A judge orders prison for a Michigan man who made threats against Jewish people

A 20-year-old Michigan man who admitted using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison. It’s far short of what prosecutors wanted. Seann Pietila is accused of using Instagram to spread neo-Nazi ideology, discussing plans to kill people and praising mass shooters. The FBI says Pietila also had written the name of an East Lansing synagogue on his phone along with a 2024 date. Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of nearly three years.

