4 people are dead and at least 21 injured in a nursing home fire in western Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Four people have died and at least 21 were injured in a fire at a retirement home in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia. German news agency dpa reported that a firefighter and a police officer were also injured and taken to a hospital. In addition to those who were confirmed to be injured, 46 other residents were evacuated and are being examined for possible injuries. The fire, which broke out early Monday, has been doused, but firefighters are still working at the scene. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.