India to build new naval base close to Maldives amid tensions over China ties

NEW DELHI (AP) — India announced plans for a new naval base off the country’s south-west coast and close to Maldives, as tensions are running high over between Delhi and the island nation. The Indian Navy said Saturday it plans to build a base called INS Jatayu on Minicoy, the southernmost island in the Lakshadweep archipelago, which lies about 130 kilometres north of the Maldives. It said a more detailed plan will be published Wednesday. The Indian Navy said the base was part of a policy to incrementally augment security infrastructure at the strategically important islands. India already has a base in Lakshadweep, the INS Dweeprakshak in Kavaratti. Tensions between India and Maldives have grown since Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu came to power last year and adopted a pro-China stance.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.