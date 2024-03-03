Georgia teen critically injured after police trade gunfire with a group near Six Flags

AUSTELL, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting near the Six Flags Over Georgia amusement park after police exchanged gunfire with a group of people. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that on Saturday, Cobb County Police Department officers were assisting with crowd control near the park’s entrance “after several fights” among those who were leaving when multiple people began shooting. Once officers identified where the shots were coming from, GBI says they ran after people who had run into the woods. The agency says an officer fired his weapon and hit the teen, who was taken to a hospital. The shooting remains under investigation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.