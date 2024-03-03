China in a surprise announcement says it is eliminating annual news conference by premier

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese government says it is eliminating an annual news conference by the premier that was one of the only times a top Chinese leader took questions from the news media. Lou Qinjian, the spokesperson for the National People’s Congress, said Monday that Premier Li Qiang would not hold a news conference at the conclusion of this year’s session. The meeting opens Tuesday. Lou said that the congress would increase opportunities for journalists to ask questions of government officials and delegates to the congress. The weeklong meeting is being closely watched for any indications of what steps the government will take to boost the struggling economy.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.