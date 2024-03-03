As Biden prepares to address the nation, more than 6 in 10 US adults doubt his mental capability

WASHINGTON (AP) — A poll finds that a growing share of U.S. adults doubt that 81-year-old President Joe Biden has the memory and acuity for the job. That means Biden’s coming State of the Union address could be something of a real-time audition as he bids for a second term. According to a new survey by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 63% of U.S. adults say they lack confidence in Biden’s mental capability to serve effectively as president. That’s a slight increase from January 2022, when half of those polled expressed similar concerns. Nearly 6 in 10 also think Republican frontrunner Donald Trump lacks the mental capability to serve.

By JOSH BOAK and AMELIA THOMSON-DEVEAUX Associated Press

