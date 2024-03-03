A 4-year-old Gaza boy lost his arm – and his family. Half a world away, he’s getting a second chance

NEW YORK (AP) — A severely wounded 4-year-old boy from Gaza has come to the U.S. for medical care and a prosthetic arm after an Israeli airstrike killed his family. Omar Abu Kuwaik’s surviving relatives and a chain of strangers have made courageous, loving sacrifices to help the traumatized child get aid. Two U.S.-based charities facilitated his exit from Gaza and his treatment. And he’ll come back each year for a new prosthetic as his body grows. Yet no one knows what future awaits Omar. For the aunt who accompanied him to America, it was a painful choice leaving her own family behind in Gaza. She knows she might never see them again, and feels she has no home to return to.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.