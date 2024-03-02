Plane believed to be carrying Norway’s king departs Malaysia, a day after he received a pacemaker

LANGKAWI, Malaysia (AP) — An airplane believed to be carrying Norway’s King Harald has departed Malaysia, a day after he was implanted with a pacemaker. Europe’s oldest reigning monarch was hospitalized in Malaysia for an infection during a private vacation in the northern resort island of Langkawi, the royal house said Tuesday. He underwent surgery at the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Saturday to implant a temporary pacemaker due to a low heart rate, according to the royal house. Norwegian media outlets said Harald traveled to the Malaysia with his wife, Queen Sonja, to celebrate his 87th birthday.

