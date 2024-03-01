What to know about the latest court rulings, data and legislation on abortion in the US

A judge in Montana ruled against restrictions in one of several developments this week on how abortion works in the U.S. since Roe v. Wade was overturned. New data showed that the number of abortions is holding steady, but there have been changes in how and where they’re provided. Meanwhile, two states advanced plans to do education via video. In West Virginia, a bill seeks to require students to watch a video on fetal development that a key Republican opposed, saying it doesn’t square with science. In South Dakota, lawmakers want a video produced to teach medical providers about the narrow exception to the state’s ban.

