Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat impeachment. Now he wants Super Tuesday revenge on his foes

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton beat impeachment, and now he wants political revenge. The conservative Republican attorney general is waging a bruising campaign to oust dozens of his fellow GOP lawmakers in the upcoming Super Tuesday primary. Six months ago, Paxton was on the brink of being removed from office before he was acquitted in his historic impeachment trial. Now he’s fiercelly campaigning to oust more than 30 state House Republicans who voted against him in that process. Paxton’s purge attempt is part of a wild brawl engulfing the state’s dominant party, and his chief target is Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan.

