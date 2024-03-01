Police in suburban Chicago release body-worn camera footage of fatal shooting of man in his bedroom

A police department in suburban Chicago has released officer body camera footage of the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man inside his apartment. Isaac Goodlow III died at a hospital after he was shot Feb. 3 in Carol Stream, about 34 miles west of Chicago. Carol Stream police say the footage was released Friday with approval from the Public Integrity Team and the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office. It shows the bedroom door of the apartment being kicked in, followed by what appears to be at least two gunshots. Police Chief Donald Cummings says Goodlow was shot once in the chest. The footage does not show Goodlow’s actions after the door was kicked in and before he was shot.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.