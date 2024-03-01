Police in Greece say a Balkan drug feud led to dozens of killings across Europe

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police say that a yearslong, multinational investigation into feuding Balkan criminal gangs behind multiple killings across Europe has led to the arrests of 10 suspects. Police officers in Greece, Serbia and Spain, assisted by police agencies Interpol and Europol were involved in the arrests. Police Maj. Gen. Fotis Douitsis said at a news conference on Friday in Athens that the decade-long rivalry among the gangs killed 60 alleged gang members in several European countries. Greek police said they have identified 39 alleged members in total from the warring gangs based in Serbia and Montenegro.

By DEREK GATOPOULOS and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

