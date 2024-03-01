Missouri police charge man with 2 counts first-degree murder after officer, court employee shot

Prosecutors charged a man with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of a court employee who tried to serve an eviction notice at a home in Independence, Missouri and an officer who responded. Larry Acree was also charged with first-degree assault in the wounding of the other officer who responded, and three counts of armed criminal action, according to court documents. The shooting occurred when court employee Drexel Mack tried to serve an eviction notice. He was shot, and then officers responding to the scene were shot at, one struck fatally and the other wounded before Acree was taken into custody.

