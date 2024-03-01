Michigan GOP expected to unite behind Trump despite internal strife at nominating convention

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans are set to hold a nominating convention Saturday in Grand Rapids where they will allocate 39 of the state’s 55 GOP presidential delegates. Republicans were forced to split their Michigan primary into two parts after Democrats moved up the state’s primary date. Donald Trump won Michigan’s Feb. 27 primary with 68% of the vote. Saturday’s convention comes just days after a Kent County judge affirmed that former Michigan GOP Chair Kristina Karamo was removed properly by party members in January. The decision officially hands the state party over to former Rep. Pete Hoekstra and the convention he is holding Saturday.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.