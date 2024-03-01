Marine general taking steps to return to full duty as commandant several months after heart attack
By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say Gen. Eric Smith is taking steps to return to full duty as commandant of the Marine Corps, about four months after being sidelined due to a heart attack. Smith quietly returned to the Pentagon on one occasion a few weeks ago and was again in the building for a few hours on Friday. Officials say he has been listening in on meetings and getting updates in recent weeks in order to be prepared when he eventually returns to full duty as commandant. Officials say that return could happen in the coming weeks. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss plans not yet made public.