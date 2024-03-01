House Republicans send new Justice Department subpoenas in impeachment inquiry, drawing pushback

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the impeachment inquiry. In the letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press, the department says it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president’s son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

