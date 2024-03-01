Skip to Content
Haruki Murakami unveils his new short story at a Tokyo literary event

By
Published 11:38 pm

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — Only 1,100 lucky audience members were there to hear the yet-to-be published short story “Kaho,” read aloud by bestselling Japanese author Haruki Murakami himself. The reading took place at a Friday night book event called “The Owl Reads in Spring.” It’s a fundraiser for the library of Murakami’s alma mater Waseda University in Tokyo. The Owl event is a second for him and award-winning author Mieko Kawakami. The two took turns reading aloud at a 2019 event where Murakami unveiled an earlier short story. Murakami told the audience Friday that “Kaho” was written just 10 days before, specifically for recitation at the event.

The Associated Press

